Paul Pogba misses chance to put to bed Mourinho rumours

Paul Pogba has rejected the opportunity to insist all is fine between him and Jose Mourinho at Manchester United by refusing to discuss the issue.

The France midfielder has been subject of speculation in recent weeks with claims being made he has fallen out with his manager.

Pogba has been regularly substituted, dropped and called in sick in recent weeks as his form at Old Trafford has drastically dipped.

It’s suggested Pogba feels stifled by being asked to operate in a two-man central midfield, instead of on the left of a midfield three, with some even claiming his agent is seeking to move him on this summer.

Although exit rumours are to be taken with a pinch of salt at this stage – Mourinho responded by claiming it was bull**** – fears of a falling out between the two are of concern.

Pogba was in Sweden with Zlatan Ibrahimovic to open a Padel centre in Stockholm on Friday and was asked about his situation with the Manchester United boss after weeks of tension.

But Pogba refused to shed any light saying: “I’m only here to support Zlatan and talk about Padel.”

However, Pogba did open up on Victor Lindelof’s impact at Manchester United when questioned by Swedish paper Expressen.

“His season has been very good,” Pogba said. “He shows the quality on the pitch, he has shown to the world and for all supporters what he can do.

“He is a very good player and we need him. He is a nice person off the pitch too, you must not forget that it is his first season. It’s never easy for the first year in England.

“He is a player who adapts very well. He is a quality player. He has been doing well.

“He has won big titles and played with big players already in Benfica, so he is not new to the football world.”

