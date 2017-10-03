Silva explains how Watford beat Man Utd, Ajax to Richarlison

Watford boss Marco Silva has lifted the lid on how his side managed to beat Manchester United and Ajax to the signature of Brazilian forward Richarlison.

The Brazilian forward was high on the wanted list for both United, Ajax and AC Milan this summer, having been watched by their scouts.

However, it was Watford who caused something of a transfer surprise by swooping to sign the player from under the noses of their more illustrious rivals.

And the €12million capture certainly looks good business with the 20-year-old having scored three times in his first eight appearances for the Hornets.

Discussing how he managed to win the race for his signature, Silva explained: “During June, we watched Fluminense and analysed the player. We decided then to talk with our board to see whether we could buy the player.

“He’s not cheap, but at that moment you needed to be assertive. He could have adapted fast, like he has, but it could’ve been the opposite. We analysed the player and I said to the board we needed to buy him.

“After that, I made some contact with him and when I knew he was ready to travel to sign with Ajax, I tried to stop everything.

“I think he was [going to] play on a Saturday and then go there on Monday. I said that I believed in him and that he could come and help us, and he has.”

United, meanwhile, signed Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof this summer, with Jose Mourinho missing out on the other forward he was craving. However, reports in the European press suggest a January swoop for another Brazilian could be close.