Silva names his City replacement after confirming he will leave next year

David Silva, who has announced he will leave Man City next summer after 10 years at the club, has picked out who should replace him in the starting 11.

Silva will undoubtedly go down as a club legend in Manchester after winning after winning four Premier league titles, two FA Cup’s as well as four EFL Cups. He is also closing in on nearly 400 games for the current Premier League champions, scoring 70 goals along the way.

He has now highlighted the man who should replace him in Pep Guardiola’s team, and its good news ash he already plays for them.

The 33-year-old picked out Phil Foden who enjoyed a break out year last season, scoring the winning goal in a vital match against Tottenham.

Silva sung Foden’s praises as he discussed his departure from City, telling reporters: “I’m sure he’s going to be a fantastic player. He’s a very nice man and he will be a good replacement for me.

“Apart from his natural skills, he’s a very competitive person. He always wants to win and that makes a very good footballer.

“When you’re young, you always ask people with experience. I’ve given him lots of advice, like how to move on the pitch. He’s taken the information in and he’s getting better day by day.

“He reminds me of myself when I was young — especially how he is as a person. He’s very quiet but always there, competing. He hates losing.

“The best advice I can give him is always stay calm. Whatever happens in football, the highs and lows, always keep calm.”

He isn’t the only club legend who has announced his departure from City, with captain Vincent Kompany leaving this summer to join Anderlecht as player-manager.

“It’s going to be very difficult to replace a player like Vinnie, on the pitch and off it,” said Silva, who has made 396 appearances for City, scoring 70 goals.

“He was an excellent warrior for City. But with the new generation we will find another one, another Vinnie.

“You always need experienced footballers around to help you. But City’s future is in safe hands with Bernardo [Silva], Raheem [Sterling], Leroy [Sane] and Phil there.”