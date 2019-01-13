Silva names the one English talent who stood out most in Everton win

Marco Silva insisted he has not been fazed by the pressure after his Everton side claimed a 2-0 win over Bournemouth to regain their place in the top half of the Premier League.

The Toffees boss has come under criticism recently after some inconsistent results, but his side managed to claim a first league win of the New Year against Eddie Howe’s men to ease those tensions.

Silva told BBC Sport the significance of the result: “They were an important three points for us. We knew before the match it was important to turn the last few results back our way.

“Bournemouth started better than us, and they put high pressure on us. We had some problems at the beginning of the match but their best chance came after foul on Kurt Zouma.

“After the break we started to play and we created chances. We scored and then they reacted but we did well in that moment before we scored the second. Even if 2-0 is a tough result to take for them, we deserved the points and our players showed big personalty and character as a team.”

Silva also praised the input of English winger Ademola Lookman, who was making just his second Premier League start of the season.

“It was a fantastic performance and we know he is at that level, but he will improve more and more. It was tough to put his mind in the right way and I have been working hard with him, but I have no doubts he will create big things in his career.”

The Portuguese tactician also provided a defiant response to recent claims he should be removed from his position as Everton manager.

“Criticism and pressure is something normal for me as a coach. I started at 34 and it is not important. I want good results and I know why I came here to Everton, and I know our project. I am the first person to criticise myself but I am also realistic.”