Silva names the one thing about Spurs that Everton couldn’t cope with

Everton manager Marco Silva explained that Tottenham Hotspur played at a much faster tempo than his side in their 6-2 defeat at Goodison Park.

The result sees Everton slip into the bottom half after they were obliterated by Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Silva told Sky Sports: “We feel really bad, as we should. We wanted to achieve something different and tried to give our fans different feelings.

“We started well and the second goal [disallowed goal] is a key moment in the game. The referee saw something there. Then after that we made a big, big mistake and gave them a moment to equalise.

“After that moment we have to keep our composure and shape, we have to keep playing in our way and being aggressive. But we kept making mistakes and you can’t do that against a team like Tottenham. They played much faster.”

Tottenham’s first goal came after a mix-up between Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and defender Kurt Zouma, but Silva refused to pin the blame directly on either of them.

“I’m not here to say one or the other. We win together and when we lose and make mistakes we have to be together too,” he said.

“Tottenham played faster than us and we have to look and realise why it happened, when we played the first 20 minutes so well before it went 1-1.

“When something like this happens we have to forget the top six and wins against them. We did so well in previous matches against them but we have to improve and when we play them again we have to be able to compete, nothing more.”

Silva then reiterated his frustration at the goal that Everton had disallowed in the first half.

Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: “I’m not here to find an easy excuse. It would have been 2-0, it [the alleged foul] doesn’t look anything special. I don’t know if it would have been the same in the other box.

“A second goal for us would be different for sure. In that moment the referee saw something I did not see. I can’t see anything there.

“The first goal we conceded is impossible. It [defensive error] happened with our team in the last game. We have to realise why it happens so many times with us.

“We need some more luck. This afternoon we were more effective, we scored three goals – although the referee didn’t give the second. But the game wasn’t finished.

“After the mistake we made for 1-1, they were stronger and faster than us, more aggressive. We have to realise why. We made mistakes in important moments.”

