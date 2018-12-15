Everton manager Marco Silva insists he will not be affected by claims that Liverpool could beat his side to the permanent signing of on-loan midfielder Andre Gomes.

Gomes, signed from Barcelona on a season-long deal in August, has been in fine form for the Merseyside outfit since overcoming a hamstring injury and making his debut in October.

But it has been reported that Tottenham and Liverpool are hoping to sign the midfielder on a permanent deal.

And when asked on Friday if talk of other clubs being interested in Gomes affected Everton’s situation with the player, Toffees boss Silva said: “Nothing, zero. Why would it affect us?

“I understand maybe some clubs are linked with him, I don’t know really. But nothing changes in our way, what’s in our mind.

“When you have good players in your squad that means other clubs are looking to them as well. For me, it is a normal situation in football.

“At the right moment we have time to talk about the situation, and let’s see what we can do to keep him or not.”

Silva had said of Gomes earlier this month: “He’s a high-quality player and everything that we can do to sign a player like him I think will be really important for us.”

Get the latest personalised Toffees products on our new TEAMtalk Everton shop!