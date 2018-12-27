Everton boss Marco Silva insists striker Cenk Tosun still has a future at the club – while Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been told to make further improvements.

Since being signed by Silva’s predecessor Sam Allardyce in January from Besiktas for a reported £27million, Tosun has scored seven goals for the Toffees.

The Turkey international has netted just twice this season, with his last goal coming in October, and he was left out of Everton’s 18-man squad for the 5-1 win at Burnley on Boxing Day.

When asked on Thursday if Tosun still had a future with Everton, Silva, whose side are at Brighton on Saturday, replied: “Yes. Why not?

“It was not just Cenk Tosun who was out of the squad. It is part of my decisions and for this match, for the squad list, I have decided to go with (Oumar) Niasse (who was an unused substitute).

“Let’s see what I will do (for the Brighton game) and in the next matches as well. But it is not because one player stays one match out of the squad list that he doesn’t have a future in our club.

“I can tell you about Morgan Schneiderlin. He was out of the squad list as well. I have to decide. It’s just I can put 18 in the squad list and I have to decide what is the best solution for each match.”

Silva on Calvert-Lewin

The Burnley game, in which Everton bounced back emphatically from Sunday’s dismal 6-2 home loss to Tottenham, saw Dominic Calvert-Lewin make a third successive start.

The 21-year-old centre-forward has scored five times in all competitions this term, most recently in the 3-1 loss at Manchester City on December 15.

Silva said of the England Under-21 player on Thursday: “I am happy with him, but I want more because he has the quality to give more to us as a team and to improve more and more and more.

“He has some specific skills I like in a striker and he knows what I expect from him and the work we are doing with him.

“If he has started the last three matches, it is because he deserves it and I believe in him.”