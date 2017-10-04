Simeone claims Chelsea let Costa rejoin Atletico on the cheap

Chelsea undersold Diego Costa too cheaply in the modern transfer market and the striker is back at Atletico Madrid for a bargain price, according to Diego Simeone.

The controversial Spain international was presented as an Atletico Madrid player again last week to bring an end to his time at Stamford Bridge and a long-drawn out transfer saga.

Having joined Chelsea in the summer of 2014 for a fee of £32million, Atletico paid the Blues a reported £57million to take the Brazil-born hitman back to the Spanish capital.

However, Simeone believes Atletico have picked up a bargain and claims any other striker of his calibre in the modern market would have cost far more.

“Of the players of his level he is the one for us. Another one of that level or better and we would not be able to afford,” Simeone told Cadena Ser.

Discussing what Costa will bring to the Atletico Madrid ranks, Simeone continued: “Of all the players I have had he is the one that has surprised me the most. He brings together all the qualities of goals, workrate, effort and leadership.”

Due to Atletico’s transfer suspension, Costa will not be eligible to make his Atletico Madrid bow until January.

Discussing his time at Stamford Bridge, Costa said last week: “My cycle at Chelsea began three years ago – three remarkable years in all aspects – and I will never forget it.

“Two championship titles, a Community Shield, 120 matches, 59 goals and 24 assists later this cycle has ended. Not the way I would have wanted – far from it – but the best way possible.

“The wonderful fans of such equally admirable club and all team mates, as well as all clinical, administrative and logistics staff will remain forever in my mind and in my heart.