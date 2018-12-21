Simeone responds as Atletico worry over defender’s €85m Man Utd links

Atletico Madrid are fretting over the future a defender amid reports Manchester United and Bayern Munich are ready to trigger his €85m clause.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was announced as Jose Mourinho’s interim replacement on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the Red Devils sacked the Portuguese tactician, following Sunday’s 3-1 loss at table-topping bitter rivals Liverpool.

Reports have suggested that the Norwegian will be given a £50million January budget as the Red Devils look to begin overhauling their squad.

A report from Marca on Wednesday suggested that Bayern are set to trigger the €80m clause in Lucas Hernandez’s contract on January 1.

Spanish outlet OK Diario claimed on Thursday that United are ready to splash the cash and put the wheels in motion to sign a star defender in the upcoming transfer window.

A frustrating summer saw the Old Trafford club miss out on a number of targets, including Toby Alderweireld, Harry Maguire, Jerome Boateng and Diego Godin.

Now, AS have provided an update, suggesting that Atletico Madrid have spoken to Hernandez’s agent in attempt to get the player to stay.

Atleti boss Diego Simeone even responded to the speculation, hinting that Bayern are ready to trigger the clause.

“It’s normal for Bayern to look for good players,” Simeone told reporters on Friday.

“I’m always optimistic about these situation and Lucas knows the affection we have for him.

“Bayern will always look to sign very good players but this will be his decision and we are hopeful that the player decides to remain here.

“I cannot talk about assumptions or predictions, pages can be filled, but things have not happened but it is clear where I stand and where the club stand.”