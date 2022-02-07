Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone felt his side missed too many chances in Sunday’s damaging 4-2 loss at the Camp Nou against Barcelona.

Atleti came into the key clash with a one point lead over their rivals in the race for a top four finish. Yannick Carrasco converted a Luis Suarez assist to give Simeone’s charges an early lead. Barcelona then scored three goals before half-time and once early in the second period. Although Luis Suarez pulled a goal back before Dani Alves saw red, it was not enough for Los Colchoneros.

Simeone told Marca: “You have to value the forcefulness of your rival and try to improve your intensity and aggressiveness. We had several clear chances. But, football matches are won by whoever is more forceful.

“I measure games by chances. They had four and scored three in the first half and we scored one from four.

“If we won 0-1 they’d tell us how good it was. There are different ways of winning and today the forcefulness of Barca prevailed.

“The character awoke after their fourth goal, there is a reaction from the team, stronger, more aggressive. The same thing that happened against Valencia. I am responsible for generating that rebellious character for longer.”

Atleti have lost eight of their last 14 matches in all competitions. Their defensive problems have been highlighted by 12 goals conceded in five matches. Simeone’s team have kept just a single clean sheet in nine La Liga matches.

Simeone said of his side’s leaky defence: “We haven’t changed many players except for Trippier who unfortunately has left.

“Today Savic and Giménez played and they scored four against us. All that remains is to work. Face this week and press until the end.”

Carrasco says Alves red card was deliberate

Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco says the 69th red card for Dani Alves on Sunday was deserved. The Brazilian right back caught the Belgian wide player on the calf but Barcelona still held on to win.

Carrasco said in his post-match interview: “If I don’t stay on the ground, the VAR doesn’t call the referee to show him the red card.

“I had to call the referee to go see it and it’s true that he confirmed that it was a red card.

“He [Dani Alves] tells me that he went ahead and that he didn’t want to, but since he saw that the referee blew the whistle offside, I think he does it on purpose.

“I have not been able to see the repeated image, but it goes so high that I do not think it is to catch the ball.”

Atletico Madrid’s next match is a home match in La Liga against Getafe on Saturday.

READ MORE: Xavi urges humility as Adama Traore is hailed for Barcelona