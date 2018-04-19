Simeone hints Griezmann is on brink of huge €100m U-turn

Diego Simeone is growing in confidence that Antoine Griezmann could sign a new deal to stay at Atletico Madrid this summer and turn his back on a €100m move to Barcelona.

Persistent rumours in the Spanish press claim the France striker has an offer on the table to move across Spain to the Nou Camp, with the LaLiga title favourites ready to meet the forward’s €100million exit clause.

However, the former Manchester United target could yet be talked into a change of heart and Atleti boss Simeone appears to be growing ever confident his star man will stay.

The two were seen sharing a warm embrace during Atletico’s 3-0 win over Levante on Sunday to further enhance claims that Griezmann will stay.

“It (the hug between the forward and Coach) was a spontaneous gesture,” Simeone told AS.

“It came naturally from him and the truth is we all want the best for Griezmann because we love him.

“This season he has been inconsistent, in the first part, he did not get that continuity which he has had since December. The numbers speak for themselves.

“[Diego] Costa’s arrival has liberated him and the improvement in the team also. The team did not have consistency in its play during the first half of the season. Then better play combined with results, and that has helped him.”

When asked directly if Griezmann could stay, Simeone continued: “I hope that he can see in our training sessions that this is a team who will keep growing and continue to improve, the best thing for a player is to see he is growing alongside the team.

“So, if we end this season fighting for La Liga until the end of the season with Barcelona and get into the Europa League final, it will be a strong season for us.

“That will count in his decision, for sure. We have to give him our all as a team and give him the motivation he needs so that when it’s time for a decision, he opts to stay with us.”

