Former Prem chairman questions Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has questioned Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s status in the game.

Jordan believes that Bielsa is both a Messiah and a myth and has wondered whether Leeds will suffer a collapse similar to the one that cost them a place in last season’s Championship play-off final.

The West Yorkshire outfit enjoyed a strong campaign last season but despite looking set for a top-two finish in the Championship table, they ended up third.

After winning the first leg of the play-off semi-final tie against Derby County at the Pride Park Stadium, they wilted under pressure from the Rams in the second leg at Elland Road and failed to reach the final at Wembley Stadium.

Leeds are going through a poor run of form this year and have won just twice in 11 games.

Bielsa is rated highly by the footballing community, with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino raving about him.

Former Palace chairman Jordan has acknowledged how rival managers speak highly of Bielsa, but he has questioned his status in the game.

Jordan told talkSPORT, as transcribed by Leeds Live: “I think a bit of both really.

“The Brentford manager [Thomas Frank] was talking about him in such glowing terms. You can’t deny these people who talk about him.

“I do get a bit fed up with this protege mentality though. Everyone that vaguely passed Mourinho’s path was his protege – and everybody looks at Bielsa.

“If this guy is as good as everybody says he is then he can’t do the same thing twice.

“Leeds last year were running away with it, and I know the play-off semi-final was a huge act of self-harm, in terms of what they did to themselves against Derby County.

“In this game, if you can’t achieve what you really should be achieving given the support you’ve been given, resources you have and references you come with. Fool me once then shame on you but fool me twice and shame on me.”

Leeds are second in the Championship table at the moment with 56 points from 32 matches, three points behind West Bromwich Albion, who are in action on Wednesday evening.

The Whites drew 1-1 with Brentford away from home at Griffin Park on Tuesday evening and will face Bristol City at Elland Road on Saturday.

