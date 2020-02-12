Former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has done a 180 regarding negative comments about the club, revealing he believed it was an “honour to play for the best team in Europe.”

The Belgium international departed Anfield in the summer after six years with the club, returning to his homeland in a £6.4 million move to Club Brugge.

The 31-year-old was a capable performer during his time on Merseyside, but lost his place toward the back-end of his Reds career to Loris Karius and then Alisson Becker.

With Brazilian Alisson performing to an extremely high level in his first season, Mignolet was limited to just two appearances in all competitions as his Liverpool career came to a close in an underwhelming fashion.

A series of less than complimentary interviews resulted following his exit, with Mignolet first taking a swipe at the fans and atmosphere generated at Anfield.

Criticism of Jurgen Klopp and then an astonishing dig at Roberto Firmino then arose, but now the Belgian has rowed back on his past negativity with his latest comments about the club.

Speaking to the show Extra Time, relayed by Sport.be (via Sport Witness), Mignolet said: “I didn’t see myself sitting on the Liverpool bench for two years.

“I would have then been 33 years old and I could hardly demand the club to be a starter. The Belgium national team also played a part.

“I had the honour to play for the best team in Europe and I’m happy to have won the Champions League with them.

“Despite the fact I didn’t play in it, I really felt supported by the group.

“I can now do what I love doing, which is play a lot. It’s nice to play an important role on the pitch and be one of the main guys. I want to win trophies, of course, and I always hope to contribute to wins.

“I’m very happy with my choice and feel like the happiest man in Belgium”.

