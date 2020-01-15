Former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has said his Club Brugge teammates Hans Vanaken and Ruud Vormer are better finishers than Roberto Firmino.

The Belgian custodian departed Anfield over the summer in a £6.4million deal to join Brugge but has somewhat soured his time on Merseyside by making a number of startling digs, one of which saw Jurgen Klopp in the firing line and a second time when he made this ridiculous claim about Liverpool supporters.

However, Mignolet made just have outdone himself with his latest comments about Firmino, who in recent weeks has come to the fore with a series of brilliant and important goalscoring displays.

The 31-year-old keeper made over 200 appearances for Liverpool, before eventually being usurped by first Loris Karius and then Alisson Becker, but will have got a good look at Firmino’s performances – the Brazilian arriving from Hoffenheim in summer 2015 – during their time together at Anfield.

The 28-year-old has netted 75 times for Liverpool, including five in his last six appearances, although it is his pressing and link-up play – which recently drew some wholesome praise from Gary Neville – for which he will likely be remembered for.

As the less celebrated of Liverpool’s famous attacking trident of Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, Mignolet believes Brugges midfielders Vanaken and Vormer are more gifted than the Brazilian when it comes to sticking the ball in the onion bag.

“Both Hans and Ruud are very good finishers,” Mignolet told Het Laaste Nieuws.

“Firmino and Mo [Salah] are of course incredible football players, but Firmino is not a born killer.

“Hans and Ruud should certainly not be inferior to Bobby in terms of finishing.

“I even dare to say that Hans and Ruud on that are better than Roberto Firmino. And that they are of a comparable level to Mo.”

Firmino has scored nine times in 31 appearances this season, while Vanaken has 13 goals in 33 games and Vormer notching three in 30 in all competitions.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are set to end a striker’s loan and find him another move away after being unable to find regular game time during the first half of the season.