With all the rumblings of resignations and sackings fresh in their thoughts Cardiff City players and management were left facing an uphill struggle at Chelsea on Saturday.

Despite taking a fortunate one goal lead and restricting Jose Mourinho’s team as an attacking force it took a blunder from Cardiff goalkeeper David Marshall or referee Anthony Taylor, whoever, you decide, to get the Blues level before the half-time break.

The second period played out pretty much as expected with Chelsea netting three and running out comfortable 4-1 winners. Sure, Cardiff did quite well despite the scoreline but Marshall was at fault at least one more time and the added class of Chelsea was always going to tell. The former European Champions never needed to be at their best.

Cardiff must now lick their wounds and prepare for three games of major significance in the Premier League survival stakes. Next weekend they travel to fellow strugglers Norwich and then face Welsh rivals Swansea City at home. These are two games Cardiff must get points from or they will surely find themselves in the bottom three before travelling to Aston Villan on November 9th.

After that are arduous home games with Manchester United and Arsenal, two games they are unlikely to get anything from. Cardiff will surely need two wins before then.

Meanwhile back home in the halls of power within the Cardiff City Stadium, there will be time for the events of Saturday to subside and the pantomime events surrounding the dismissal of Iain Moody that preceded it to re-emerge.

Malky Mackay’s pre-game presser before the Chelsea fixture was calm and controlled and he answered most of the questions on the minds of most people.

No, he wasn’t asked to resign and no, he didn’t threaten to resign.

He stood up proudly for Iain Moody as did Craig Bellamy in his pre-game chat. There is no doubt the playing side and Mackay’s backroom staff are all as one, united on that front.

The board meeting held earlier in the week proved to be something of a non-event in terms of giving further information or in putting an end to speculation. Mackay threw the gauntlet down by saying the club would have to give reasons why Moody was dispensed with but threatened if they didn’t, he would.

In his press conference Mackay mentioned something that went unnoticed or wasn’t picked up on.

He made a rather offhand remark at the end of his explanation of the week’s events after he has said he would now only answer questions about the Chelsea game.

He added that anything to do with the non-playing side of the club should be directed to the Chief Executive. I believe his comment was: “We have a Chief Executive.” That man would be Simon Lim.

Wanting to be clear on that, I tried to watch the interview again the next day but to my surprise it had been removed and an edited version devoid of those comments were in its place. Neither could I find the full press conference anywhere else on-line.

I’m not usually a conspiracy theorist, quite the opposite, but something tells me the crux of this matter can be found laying at the feet of Simon Lim.

Lim is not a football man any more than an average supporter is and perhaps even less so. He is however the man tasked with looking after Vincent Tan’s money. Somehow the speculation has been that it was transfer issues which caused the rift. While Mackay in his version of events spelled it out clearly that Cardiff City and therefore Iain Moody had been under budget on transfer dealings this summer, the club has not said anything.

More likely from my vantage point, the way things are playing out, there was a communication issue, or problem. When diverse cultures collide, even in the best of times, mistakes and misinterpretations happen. Could it be that Vincent Tan was coming to the aid of his man Lim while Malky Mackay was standing up for his man, Moody.

There were early yet fleeting indications of a potential for reconciliation but it appears Moody lost no time in moving on for whatever his reasons. I’ll be surprised if there is not now a legal battle ahead as well.

Whatever happens next in this saga and it could be nothing in the short term, the longer term disruption and obvious mistrust now set amongst the hierarchy cannot be good. Full marks to Chairman Mehmet Dalman who appears to have settled the immediate furor but until we hear what Simon says, it could be a festering sore, itching and reminding those involved of another sorry episode in Cardiff City’s recent rise.

