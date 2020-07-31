Former Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair has given his approval to Heads Up’s ‘Sound of Support’ mental health campaign being fronted by Premier League footballers.

The campaign centre’s around a six-part video series which seeks to encourage football fans, and men, in particular, to feel more comfortable reaching out for support.

The videos feature among others Andy Robertson of Liverpool, Jesse Lingard of Manchester United and Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden of Manchester City.

Sinclair feels that these moving videos of footballers opening up to each other and the broader public provides an excellent example for many people around the country. The former Blues man said that it could only be a good thing if people are encouraged to seek help for mental health issues.

“It is terrific that they are able to come out and speak about their own personal situations and for me, it’s inspiring to people around the country that are suffering with problems that don’t want to speak out or haven’t got people to speak out too,” Sinclair told Sky Sports.

“To be able to see idols doing it can only free up their own opportunity to speak and give them inspiration.”

Premier League-winning fullback Robertson sat down with manager and mentor Jurgen Klopp with the two sharing their struggles.

The Scotland international related how he was gutted to be released by Glasgow Celtic as a teenager.

“I was a normal 15-year-old lad so there were probably a few tears but my mum and dad got me my favourite curry that night [when Celtic let him go],” he said.

“My auntie came up to the house, and she told mum ‘I’m telling you, he’ll make it as a footballer’, and that’s something that’s always stayed with me.

“When I was at Dundee United, on Christmas Day, sadly she passed away. She was one that always believed I was something special even when probably nobody believed it when I was younger.

“But that is something that does bug me a little bit, that she’s not seen me lifting the Champions League, lifting the Premier League and things like that.”

The Sound of Support campaign will be showcased on the broadcast of the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea from Wembley.