Sir Alex delivers Sancho verdict as Murtough relents to leave transfer close

Manchester United are reportedly on the brink of reaching an agreement with Borussia Dortmund over the transfer of Jadon Sancho following a big update in the German media.

United have been linked with Sancho for the last six transfer windows. However, never has the deal been closer than it is now. As per reports on Tuesday, Sancho is confident a move will go through, having shared his belief with England teammates. As such, it’s stated that Sancho has told friends in the squad he fully expects to start the 2021/22 campaign at Old Trafford.

In addition, Sancho is pushing his agent Emeka Obasi to secure a move to United as soon as possible.

On that front, it’s claimed an agreement has been reached on a deal worth just over £200,000 a week over five years.

Seemingly, all that was left to sort was a transfer fee with Dortmund.

United saw an opening £67m bid for England winger turned down by Dortmund last week. United, it was said, were quickly prepping a second, improved bid.

It’s understood Dortmund, who placed a £108m valuation on the 21-year-old last summer, want closer to £77.5m. As per Bild, they also want an additional £4.25m bonus payment on top.

BBC reporter Simon Stone also suggests Dortmund want the fee over a maximum of four years. United had planned a deal over five years.

However, as per Wednesday’s SportBild, United director of football John Murtough has now bowed to Dortmund’s demands.

And if previous reports are to be believed, United will likely pay around £81m in total over a four-year period.

That will just top the fee United paid for Harry Maguire, making Sancho their second costliest signing of all time.

Sancho is currently with the England squad preparing for Friday’s huge Euro 2020 tussle with Scotland.

Addressing the speculation last week, Sancho was keeping cool over transfer claims.

“I’m cool about it,” Sancho told talkSPORT. “There’s always going to be speculation, especially when you do well.

“It’s just how you handle that on the pitch. You’ve got to keep doing what you’re doing, if you keep on doing that then I’m sure that won’t be a problem.

“The main thing is my football and that’s what I’m focusing on at the moment.”

Sir Alex Ferguson backs Sancho signing

SportBild have also managed to snare an interview with United legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

And it seems the club’s most successful manager of all time is also fully behind United’s bid to bring Sancho to Old Trafford.

Addressing what he likes about the winger, Ferguson was quick to highlight the star’s best traits.

“I think a lot of Jadon Sancho, with his one-on-one duels, as an assister and scorer, he is extremely dangerous.

“He has so much potential, he helps the team. That’s why he’ll be valuable to England over the course of the tournament,” Ferguson said.

