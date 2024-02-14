Sir Alex Ferguson gives massive Man Utd thumbs up to raid on Newcastle for transfer guru

Sir Alex Ferguson appears to have given a big thumbs up to Manchester United’s reported potential hiring of transfer guru Dan Ashworth from Premier League rivals Newcastle.

The 52-year-old Ashworth is believed to be keen on making the move from St James’ Park to Old Trafford in order to become United‘s inaugural sporting director.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe now at the helm, the British billionaire is wasting no time in completely rearranging the structure at Old Trafford as he takes over football operations.

Omar Berrada has already agreed to join from bitter rivals Manchester City and Ratcliffe wants a sporting director to oversee all operations on the football side.

Ashworth is United’s first choice and should he decide to leave Newcastle, the Red Devils will have to pay a significant compensation fee and wait for him to complete a prolonged period of gardening leave.

But, with Ashworth viewed as the best in the business, it will be worth the wait and it’s clear that Ferguson endorses the move.

According to The Athletic, Ferguson told former United CEO Richard Arnold to hire Ashworth before he completed a move to Newcastle from Brighton.

Arnold, who had appointed Darren Fletcher and John Murtough in a new football structure, actually spoke to Ashworth about joining the Red Devils.

However, Ashworth was only offered a position below Murtough as head of football, and wanted far more control in order to give up his post on the south coast.

But that is no longer the case, with Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford laying out a clear plan for how they want to operate from top to bottom.

Ferguson oversaw recruitment during his legendary 26-year stint at Old Trafford but his departure saw United loosen the purse strings.

However, the majority of United’s recruitment has been deemed dismal over the last decade, leading Ratcliffe to decide a sporting director is now needed.

As for Ashworth, he has made a big impression at Newcastle since joining the club in February, and TEAMtalk has ranked all of his signings since he walked through the door on Tyneside.

Man Utd are back in action on Sunday when they head to Luton Town, looking to bolster their top-four hopes further after winning their last three games in the Premier League.

They currently sit six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, who welcome Wolves to north London on Saturday.