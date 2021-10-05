Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seen his handling of Cristiano Ronaldo questioned by Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson, per a report.

After a superb start to the campaign, Manchester United have hit turbulence on all fronts. The Red Devils suffered defeats in both the Champions League and EFL Cup to Young Boys and West Ham respectively.

A last-gasp Ronaldo winner snatched three points against Villarreal, but a disappointing draw with Everton soon followed.

In that contest, the veteran striker was surprisingly chosen to start from the bench. The 36-year-old was introduced to the action in the 57th minute with Solskjaer’s side in front, but Andros Townsend hauled the Toffees back on level terms after finishing off a lightning quick counter.

Ronaldo was seen trudging down the tunnel at full-time. That left Gary Neville fearing for Solskjaer with it speculated Ronaldo was unhappy with his benching.

Now, per the Guardian, another Manchester United figure has questioned Solskjaer’s decision – former boss Ferguson.

Citing a video which emerged on Twitter, the newspaper claim the Scot was heard stating Ronaldo should’ve started.

Ferguson was in the director’s lounge speaking with former UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov. It’s declared Ferguson said: “I also think that when they saw Ronaldo wasn’t playing …”

He was then interrupted by the Russian, who pointed out: “He came on in the second half.”

Ferguson followed that up by stating: “I know but you should always start with your best players.”

Ronaldo signing will be Solskjaer’s “undoing”

Meanwhile, Simon Jordan believes that re-signing Ronaldo will ultimately backfire in the worst way possible for Solskjaer.

“If you’ve got a manager who is being superseded by a player, the manager needs to be the biggest personality, the biggest image in people’s minds,” the ex Crystal Palace owner and current pundit told talkSPORT.

“We all know talent wins games, but ultimately, he needs to be P.T Barnum – not Ronaldo.

“He needs to be the circus master and it is a problem that will be built up and spun up and it will be his undoing.

“The signing of Cristiano Ronaldo will be his undoing because it will be the narrative. It will be the stick that is used against him every single time that it doesn’t work the way it should do.”

Jordan added that the situation could “all of a sudden” see Ronaldo dominate the agenda at United – but not for the right reasons.

