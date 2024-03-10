Sir Alex Ferguson pushing Man Utd bosses to appoint his own preference as new head of recruitment

Sir Alex Ferguson is reportedly pushing strongly for Manchester United to appoint Dougie Freedman as the club’s new head of recruitment.

United are said to have made an approach to Crystal Palace’s current sporting director to become their recruitment chief working under a new regime headed by Dan Ashworth, who has an agreement in principle to be the new sporting director.

Ashworth is currently on gardening leave after quitting Newcastle United and looks set to briefed with being in charge of the club’s overall transfer activity.

He has already agreed terms to switch Premier League clubs but both United and the Magpies remain in talks to sort a compensation fee.

As for Freedman, who used to be a neighbour of Ferguson, he has made a big impression with the work he has done at Selhurst Park since taking over as their sporting director in 2017.

Indeed, the 49-year-old was responsible for bringing n the likes of Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi, all of whom could fetch massive fees going forward for Palace.

Sweeping Old Trafford changes afoot

Football Insider reports that the Red Devils are currently in the process of making backroom changes at Old Trafford under new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, while Omar Berrada has been recruited from Manchester City as the club’s new chief executive.

This summer will certainly represent one of massive change at the club, with a major overhaul of the first-team squad also expected to take place.

Whether Erik ten Hag remains in charge of those changes remains to be seen though, with the United boss once again coming under fire this weekend despite his side recording their eighth win in 11 games in 2024 after beating Everton 2-0 on Saturday.

United are back in action again next Sunday when they host Liverpool in a huge FA Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford.

