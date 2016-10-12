Sir Alex Ferguson was a ‘control freak’ with a ‘slave army’ – Timms

Former Manchester United youth player Mads Timm has accused Sir Alex Ferguson of being a ‘control freak’ and having a squad of players who obey him.

The Dane only made one appearance for the first team, a 3-0 defeat to Maccabi Haifa in 2002, and has released an autobiography titled ‘Red Devil’.

He left the club in 2006 after spells out on loan with Viking, Lyn and Walsall, and has criticised Alex Ferguson’s player management.

“He implemented and insisted on a leadership culture and ruthlessly made sure his players dedicated themselves unconditionally to his ideas and hierarchy” Timm stated.

“He was a control freak, and he often motivated players with fear. In his way, he was good for the time and fitted well to the players who were at United then.

“David Beckham, Ryan Giggs and the Neville brothers’ personalities all fitted perfectly into Ferguson’s slave army.”

Timm, who on Tuesday said Ferguson branded him a ‘f****** idiot’, claimed that Ferguson may struggle to achieve the same success today, and claimed that the Scotsman did not let them enjoy the trophies they won.

“I am not sure he could create the same success in the same way today,” he continued. “Today you cannot get the footballers to subject themselves by talking about honour and willingness to die for the club.”

“We won 3-1 on aggregate and that secured us the trophy, as an axe-wielding Ferguson had demanded. But we were not allowed to rest on our laurels. ‘Do not celebrate. Keep winning,” commanded Ferguson.

“You may never enjoy anything too much sounded a part of his core philosophy.”