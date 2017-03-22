Sir Alex Ferguson: Why I couldn’t sign Paolo Maldini

Sir Alex Ferguson has made no secret of his attempts to bring Paolo Maldini to Manchester United, but why did it never happen?

The legendary United manager described Maldini as an “outstanding player” in 2013, and described how he once watched him play and he “went through the entire 90 minutes without tackling”.

“That is an art and he is the master of it,” Ferguson would add.

“He is a great player. You can’t dismiss the sort of experience he has.”

Both Ferguson and Maldini were at the launch event for the International Champions Cup, in which United will feature this summer, and the Scot explained how he attempted to sign the Italian years ago.

The move was thwarted by Maldini’s father, the late and legendary Cesare, however.

“I did try [to sign Maldini] but when I met his father he was quite formidable, I got a shake of the head,” Ferguson said.

“He said, ‘My grandfather is Milan, my father is, I am Milan, my sons are Milan. Forget it’.”