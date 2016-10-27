Sir Alex: Klopp has transformed Liverpool into title contenders

Legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson thinks that Jurgen Klopp has turned Liverpool into Premier League title contenders.

Klopp has led the Reds to six victories in their opening nine Premier League games, as they sit third in the table, behind only Manchester City and Arsenal.

Goal difference alone separates the trio at the top of the league, and Liverpool have quickly been installed as second favourites to claim their first top-flight title since 1990.

Former Manchester United manager Ferguson, who has previously expressed his fear that Klopp will “transform” his old rival, has praised the 49-year-old in German media.

“He has done a really good job and revived Liverpool’s enthusiasm,” said Ferguson.

“It can happen that big clubs lose it. For two decades, Liverpool changed managers without building their own identity.

“You can now well and truly sense that you have to count them in this year.

“You can see Klopp’s dedication on the sideline – I’m convinced his work in training is similar. He’s a strong personality. That’s absolutely vital at a big club.”