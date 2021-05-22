Sir Alex names four Premier League stars he wishes he’d had at Man Utd

Legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has revealed the four current players he would loved to have managed during his time in the dugout.

The 79-year-old is regarded as one of the greatest managers to have ever graced the game. During a near 27-year stay at the United helm, he helped the club win 38 trophies, including 13 Premier League titles. His eventful career also saw him manage some of the biggest and most colourful names in Premier League history.

However, there are four current stars that Ferguson admits he could have had under his wing.

Harry Kane was the first player that Ferguson named.

Tottenham face the very real possibility of losing their talismanic striker after a disappointing season. Kane has gone public with his desire to leave the club in the upcoming transfer window. Although reluctant to sell, Tottenham could demand around £150million for Kane, who will have no shortage of potential destinations.

Ferguson is promoting his new docu-film about his life and recent health scares, entitled Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In. This is realised on May 29. During this interview (hosted by SPORTbible) he was asked questions by his former player, Gary Neville.

Ferguson also picked out two more current Tottenham men in Dele Alli and Heung-min Son. He also named departing Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero as the fourth.

“Kane [is one]. I thought Alli was going to be a top player. I must admit, I don’t know what has gone on there.

“Kane and the boy Son at Tottenham, these have been excellent players.

“Aguero has been a terrific striker, there’s no doubt about that. His goal-scoring has been exceptional.

“The top teams will always produce a player that can stand out.”

Carragher can see Kane at Liverpool

Jamie Carragher, meanwhile, claims he could see Kane leading the line for Liverpool, flanked by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

“Under more appealing circumstances, Kane could slot effortlessly into the Liverpool team, ideally suited to a front three where he could play the dual role he has mastered as a slightly deeper centre-forward who still scores as prolifically as a traditional number nine.

“Kane is exactly what Liverpool have lacked upfront this season, and would comfortably make the adjustment working under Jurgen Klopp having excelled under Mauricio Pochettino.

“I love what Roberto Firmino has done for my old club. He has found goalscoring form at the right time in the last few weeks. But no-one will argue against the fact Kane can do what the Brazilian does and more. Alongside Kevin De Bruyne, Kane is currently my favourite Premier League player.

“If Klopp thought a move was possible he would obviously be interested. Who wouldn’t be?

“But the fact Liverpool will not pursue the England striker underlines Kane’s problem as he looks for the right club to fulfil his ambitions.

“Brilliant though he is, Liverpool’s stance is correct. For many reasons, such an expensive transfer makes no sense.”

