Sir Bobby Charlton: Man Utd legend and England World Cup winner dies aged 86

One of English football’s most legendary figures, Sir Bobby Charlton, has passed away aged 86.

In a statement, his family said: “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“He was surrounded by his family. His family would like to pass on their thanks to everyone who has contributed to his care and for the many people who have loved and supported him.

“We would request that the family’s privacy be respected at this time.”

Charlton played 106 times for England, scoring 49 goals. He was instrumental to the Three Lions winning their first and only World Cup to date, back in 1966.

Charlton was England’s record goalscorer until September 2015, when Wayne Rooney surpassed him by netting his 50th strike for the nation. That record has since been overtaken by current captain Harry Kane.

At club level Charlton was equally as legendary, as he made 758 appearances for Manchester United and netted 249 goals, both of which were club records. The attacking midfielder, who survived the Munich Air Disaster in 1958, helped Man Utd win multiple trophies in the 1960s, including the European Cup, English First Division and FA Cup.

Charlton was also Man Utd’s record scorer until Rooney surpassed him in January 2017.

Charlton was diagnosed with dementia in 2020.

The icon will be sorely missed throughout English football.