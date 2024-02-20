Sir Jim Ratcliffe completes purchase of stake in Man Utd; INEOS chief outlines big plans for the future

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has completed a purchase of a 27.7% stake in Manchester United – enabling him to take control of football operations from the Glazer family.

The deal brings to an end a 15-month-long takeover saga but falls short of many United fans’ desire to see the Glazers leave the club altogether.

Ratcliffe has said that becoming co-owner is a “great honour and comes with great responsibility.”

“This marks the completion of the transaction, but just the beginning of our journey to take Manchester United back to the top of English, European and world football, with work-class facilities for our fans,” Ratcliffe said.

“Work to achieve those objectives will accelerate from today,” the 71-year-old billionaire added.

Man Utd executive co-chairman Joel Glazer also responded to the completion of the minority takeover: “I would like to welcome Sir Jim as co-owner and look forward to working closely with him and INEOS Sport to deliver a bright future for Manchester United.”

READ MORE: Arsenal ‘hold talks’ with classy Serie A star in attempt to beat Man Utd, Liverpool in free transfer tussle

Ratcliffe plans Man Utd backroom reshuffle

Ratcliffe has big plans for Man Utd and wants to turn the club into the best place to develop top young prospects.

He certainly has a big job on his hands, however. The Red Devils are now facing an 11th consecutive Premier League season ending without adding to their record 20 men’s league titles.

A new, revitalised recruitment team is going to be central to the new era at Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe has already lured Omar Berrada from rivals Manchester City and has become the club’s new CEO.

Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth is also expected to join Man Utd if they can agree on a compensation fee with the Magpies.

Alongside Berrada and Ashworth, Man Utd have also shortlisted Southampton man Jason Wilcox to be part of their new recruitment team.

Man Utd will hope that these big changes will help their club become serial trophy winners yet again.

DON’T MISS: Exit path for Man Utd outcast torched, with player Ten Hag doesn’t rate forced to find new options