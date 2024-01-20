Sir Jim Ratcliffe delivers as Man Utd pull off astonishing raid on Man City

The Sir Jim Ratcliffe effect is already being felt in the north west of England after multiple trusted sources confirmed Manchester United have pulled off a spectacular raid on Manchester City.

Ratcliffe, 71, has purchased a 25 percent share in Man Utd. The partial takeover was announced on Christmas Eve and is still awaiting the final seal of approval from the Premier League. Ratcliffe himself revealed he expects the green light to be granted by mid-February at the latest.

Despite only being in line to become a minority owner, Ratcliffe will assume full sporting control at Old Trafford.

The ramifications of his arrival have already been felt, with former CEO, Richard Arnold, jumping before he was pushed.

Legal counsel Patrick Stewart took over the role on an interim basis and it had been anticipated United would appoint former PSG official, Jean-Claude Blanc, in a full-time capacity.

However, according to the Athletic’s David Ornstein, Man Utd have instead looked to near neighbours Man City and have sealed a dramatic coup.

Ornstein revealed Man Utd are set to appoint Omar Berrada who had been serving as the Chief Football Operations Officer at City Group.

Berrada was identified and pursued by Ratcliffe and INEOS in a chase that also got approval from the Glazers.

Their hunt has succeeded, with City confirming in a statement to the Athletic that Berrada has resigned from his post win the City Group.

Berrada ditches Man City for Man Utd

“Manchester City Football Club can confirm that Omar Berrada has resigned from his role as chief football operations officer at City Football Group.

“The club understands his decision to look for a new challenge and he leaves with our thanks and best wishes.”

Adding his take on the coup, Fabrizio Romano revealed on X that Berrada had informed City chiefs of his intention to join Man Utd when discussing his resignation.

Ornstein’s piece labelled the move a ‘significant coup’, while reporter Ben Jacobs termed it a ‘massive coup.’

A subsequent update from Romano clarified Berrada has left City with immediate effect and has already signed a contract with United.

Berrada will take a seat on the club’s board, take executive control of both the footballing and business aspects of the club, and report to both Ratcliffe and the Glazers.

Berrada had worked closely with City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain and the pair were instrumental in bringing Erling Haaland to the Etihad 18 months ago.

Berrada initially joined City Group back in 2011, though his 13-year association has now come to an end and a new chapter awaits at Old Trafford.

