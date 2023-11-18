Sir Jim Ratcliffe plan to bring huge Crystal Palace figure to Man Utd prompts ‘flattering’ response

Reports that incoming new Manchester United investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to make Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman his first appointment at Old Trafford have not exactly been given short shrift by Eagles chairman Steve Parrish.

The British billionaire is on the brink of seeing his £1.4bn investment into Manchester United, which will see him acquire 25% of the Glazers’ shareholdings, go through in what fans hope will be the start of an exciting new era at Old Trafford.

And while it is not the full-blown takeover – and removal of the unpopular Glazers – many will have hoped for, supporters will see the arrival of Ratcliffe as a major step in the right direction.

United performed well, possibly exceeding expectations under the management of Erik ten Hag in his first season in charge. This season, the club has come crashing down to earth, suffering the ignominy of nine defeats in their opening 18 games.

That makes it their worst start to a season since the 1962/63 campaign – a whopping 51 years.

Understandably, pressure has piled on Ten Hag as a result of that woeful form, with our exclusive revealing a number of senior United players had begun to question the tactics, substitutions and even transfer decisions made by the Dutchman.

However, the general feeling among supporters and pundits alike is that Ten Hag has been hampered by issues above him and behind the scenes. And until United get that right, there remains a feeling that the club will continue to stumble from crisis to crisis.

READ MORE: The leading contenders to be next Manchester United manager if they sack Erik ten Hag

Sir Jim Ratcliffe stepping up Man Utd shake-up

That’s why, to so many, Ratcliffe is seen as something of a saviour. And the 71-year-old has started as he means to go on with the exit of chief executive Richard Arnold annnounced earlier this week.

It seems Arnold won’t be the last major name behind the scenes to depart in the coming weeks either. Per a report, two other major names behind the scenes are also under threat of the Ratcliffe axe at Old Trafford.

To that end, and as part of Ratcliffe’s agenda, he will be granted a major say over all the transfer incomings and outgoings at Old Trafford.

And with current football director John Murtough among those who could make way, Ratcliffe is reportedly keen on replacing him with Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman.

The 49-year-old Scot was a former Eagles forward who managed over 100 goals for the club over two spells at Selhurst Park.

Since retirement, he has tried his hand at management, with spells in charge of Palace, Bolton and Nottingham Forest.

That last stint, at the City Ground, was ended back in 2016.

Since then, Freedman has swapped the dug-out for a desk and has become an important figure at Palace, working as their sporting director since August 2017.

During that time, he has done some stellar work, recruiting the likes of Marc Guehi, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze, all of whom have become household names in the Premier League.

Palace respond to Man Utd interest in Dougie Freedman

Now Freedman reportedly tops Ratcliffe’s wishlist to become the first ever sporting director at Manchester United.

And rather than completely dissuade United from making a move, Palace chairman Steve Parrish has responded to the claims while in conversation with Gary Lineker.

Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, Parrish stated: “You’d have to get inside the minds of those people, wouldn’t you?

“There’s certainly, I don’t think, been any conversations, but it’s very flattering for the club. Totally [clubs get used to interest]. You guys live in the world where 50 per cent of the stories told in the media are true and 50 per cent aren’t, it’s just that we don’t know which ones.”

Parrish, though, heartily admits Freedman has proved a hugely-influential figure at Selhurst Park, adding: “He’s been really important for us. If you’re going to do this, you’ve got to do it with people that you like to start with as there’s so much pressure sometimes. He’s a brilliant guy. He was the second manager I had at the club and he was instrumental in us getting promoted.

“If you want to watch the Amazon documentary, you will see the whole story about that. He’s been instrumental. He got us promoted and he’s got a real affinity to the club. Dougie works really hard and we’ve signed some really good players.

“Most importantly, with the transfer window, which is probably the hardest part of the job, it’s fun being involved in that and doing all that with him. The fact he’s being linked to clubs like that shows we’re doing the right thing.”

Freedman isn’t the only name on Ratcliffe’s list, however, with Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell, Atletico Madrid’s Andrea Berta and Atalanta’s Lee Congerton also linked with the role.

DON’T MISS: Ten Hag gets green light to seal Man Utd signing of little-known Serie A striker as replacement for failed £57.6m transfer