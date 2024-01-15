Sir Jim Ratcliffe plotting move for top Everton star as new Man Utd era ready to begin with a bang

Manchester United are set to begin a new era under the new part owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who already has his targets in mind to improve the current first-team squad.

Boyhood United fan Ratcliffe will oversee the sporting direction of the club and also be key in guiding them through future transfer windows.

There is ambition to once again make Old Trafford the place for the best young talent in the Premier League and around the world. To that end, some names have already made the list for potential summer deals.

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is much liked at United and there is a growing anticipation from sources that an attempt will be made to try a lure him in the summer. They face major competition for his signature, however, with Chelsea also keen.

The attacker currently has a release clause that becomes active in the summer and sources state he is ready for a summer move. And the expectation from Palace is they will lose their star man at the end of the current campaign.

Striker Evan Ferguson has been sounded out and was on the radar of the club last summer but they were quickly informed he would remain at Brighton for this season at least. That has been the case and a move is on the cards in summer, although Brighton value him extremely highly.

The Republic of Ireland international only signed a new six-year deal in April 2023 and is enjoying playing under manager Roberto De Zerbi. Although a transfer is possible it is not going to be easy to pry him from the seagulls, who are well known for being shrewd negotiators.

IN FOCUS: Five other Man Utd players who need a transfer this month after Jadon Sancho sealed Dortmund return

Ratcliffe keen on Branthwaite deal

Everton centre-back Jarrod Branthwaite is a player that is not just liked by United but by elite clubs in England and around the world.

The England U-21 international has been in fine form for Everton this season and has also caught the eye of Real Madrid.

However, sources have stated there is no desire to sell him for a small fee, as deals for the likes of Wesley Fofana to Chelsea in recent years have raised the value of talented defenders.

United are back in action on Sunday January 26 when they head to either Newport County or Eastleigh, with their third-round replay taking place on Tuesday evening.

READ MORE: Ratcliffe masterplan sees Man Utd rival Chelsea for summer signing of Crystal Palace star; Man City, Liverpool links explained