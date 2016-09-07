Former Liverpool midfielder Mohamed Sissoko and ex-Arsenal striker Marouane Chamakh played for West Brom last weekend in a friendly against Delhi Dynamos.

The unattached pair have been training with the Baggies as Tony Pulis attempts to compliment his squad outside of the restrictions of the transfer window, and both seem to have done themselves no harm with their performances.

On the free agents, WBA first-team coach Gerry Francis said: “They’ve both been training and played at the weekend, but unfortunately Marouane got quite a bad gash on his shin, but he’s okay and trained yesterday (Tuesday).

“But obviously we’re going to have a look at the situation and see where it goes from there really.”

Sissoko is a free agent after leaving Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua, while Chamakh has so far failed to find a club since being released by Crystal Palace in June.