Sissoko calls for Tottenham to scrap Wembley and return ‘home’

Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko wants home matches to be played at White Hart Lane rather than Wembley if Spurs end up in the Europa League.

The club’s decision to play Champions League games at Wembley – “owing to the impact – on access, capacity and rights delivery – of construction work taking place on a new stadium adjacent to White Hart Lane,” says UEFA – has not been a success.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have lost both of their games so far at the national stadium, and their hopes of advancing to the knockout phase were ended on Tuesday with a 2-1 loss at Monaco, with third spot in Group E – and a place in Europe’s second-tier competition – the best they can now hope for.

And Sissoko would like the team to be on more familiar turf if they remain active in Europe in the new year.

“I think it would be good for us to play at home in the Europa League, and by home, I mean White Hart Lane,” the 27-year-old Frenchman said, quoted in several national newspapers.

“Going home would make it easier for us. We know the stadium and it would be better for us.”

Tottenham will qualify for the Europa League if they avoid defeat in their final group game against CSKA Moscow at Wembley on December 7.