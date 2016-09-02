Sissoko explains dramatic Tottenham and Everton transfer battle

Moussa Sissoko has said he was only ever going to sign for Tottenham on transfer deadline day and laughed off interest from Everton.

The Frenchman finally sealed his long-awaited move away from Newcastle with minutes to spare before the transfer deadline. with Spurs reportedly paying the £30million owed to the Magpies in five instalments.

Many media outlets were expecting Sissoko to join Everton but a late twist saw him sign on the dotted line at White Hart Lane, the only scenario that was going to happen according to the 27-year-old.

“I never went to Everton,” Sissoko told L’Equipe after appearing for France in their 3-1 friendly win over Italy on Thursday night.

“It’s funny. I was watching TV, and I saw that a deal had been done with Everton and that I had signed for them.

“But I was in London, waiting to sign my contract (with Spurs).

“The main thing is that I signed for the club I wanted to join. Of course I would have liked it to have happened earlier, but now it’s done.

“I hope to have a good season and I’m happy to be able to play in the Champions League. I have played at a World Cup and a Euro.

“I was only missing playing for the cup with the big ears (Champions League).”