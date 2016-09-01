Sissoko explains Spurs move; vows to win over doubting fans

Moussa Sissoko has ‘vowed to win over’ sceptical Tottenham fans following his last-minute £30million move to the club on transfer deadline day.

The France midfielder was all set to join Everton until, quite literally, an 11th-hour intervention by Tottenham saw the player wing his way to White Hart Lane on a five-year deal.

The player’s action – already under the spotlight after being accused of giving less than 100% to previous club Newcastle – have come in for criticism from some quarters.

To further sour Sissoko’s PR campaign, Spurs fans were also quick to be reminded about how, in previous interviews, the player has spoken of his love for their “beautiful” North London rivals, Arsenal.

However, Sissoko, insists he was “very proud” to join Spurs.

“I’m very happy, very proud to be here,” he said on the club’s official website.

“I am in the prime of my career and I want to play for a big team. I have the chance now with Tottenham so I’m looking forward and I hope we will do well in the Premier League and in the Champions League also.

“I’ve said a lot of times that I want to play in the Champions League so that’s one of the reasons why I came here – to have the possibility and the chance to play this year.

“I will fight every day at the training ground and then in the games and give my best for this team. I hope we will all do well together.”

Explaining his wish to leave Newcastle and amid accusations he didn’t always give 100%, he added: “I spent three and a half years there. I gave everything for the club but I wanted to play some big games. For that I needed to go somewhere else.”

Lloris aids Sissoko switch

Sissoko joins up with France captain Hugo Lloris at White Hart Lane.

“He’s a good friend for me,” the midfielder added. “When we are with the national team we speak a lot, we laugh a lot. He’s a great player and when he spoke to me about this club he told me that it’s amazing and everything is here for me to play some good games and to fight with the best teams in England.

“I’m happy and he’s happy because we will play together in the Premier League.”