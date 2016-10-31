Sissoko in Everton dig: Tottenham are a ‘bigger club’

Moussa Sissoko has explained that he joined Tottenham over Everton because the former is “a bigger club”.

Sissoko moved to Tottenham on transfer deadline day in the summer for around £30million, with the Frenchman moving from Championship side Newcastle.

Everton were heavily interested in his signature and were thought to be favourites to sign him in August, but the north London side swooped to complete the deal.

The 27-year-old has made six starts for Tottenham in the Premier League so far, but has failed to score or assist a goal.

Speaking to Canal+, Sissoko has explained that he never even contemplated joining Ronald Koeman at Everton.

“When I saw it on the TV or in the news that I was in Everton or that I was supposed to sign for Everton. All of that was total rubbish,” he said.

“They wanted me at Everton. I didn’t hear anything else.

“Tottenham came in next. In my head it was clear I absolutely wanted to sign for them. Without wishing to offend Everton, Tottenham in my opinion are a bigger club than Everton. So for me it was better to go here. And I didn’t think more about it. I signed.”