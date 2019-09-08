Sissoko reveals why he is jealous of Tottenham new boy Ndombele

Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko has revealed why he is jealous of new teammate Tanguy Ndombele.

Sissoko missed the chance to write his name into Spurs folklore last Sunday when he blazed over the crossbar in the final minute that would have probably sealed a 3-2 win over Arsenal in the north London derby.

Indeed goals, or lack of them, have been a major issue for Sissoko since he arrived at the club from Newcastle back in the summer of 2016.

The France international has scored just one Premier League goal in 87 appearances for the club, but has taken his overall game to a new level over the last year – having initially struggled to make his mark in north London.

However, Sissoko had admitted that he is jealous of the fact that the club’s record buy, and fellow countryman, Ndombele scored on his home debut for the club in the opening weekend win over Aston Villa.

In a video on the club’s Twitter page, he said: “How was it to score here on your Premier League debut? I’m very jealous of you!

“I’ve been trying to score for some time, but the moments hasn’t arrived yet.”

Ndombele is currently sidelined with a thoigh injury, but Spurs are hopeful he could return to the side for next weekend’s home clash against Crystal Palace.

