Arsenal are reportedly ready to back Mikel Arteta with a massive £250m transfer kitty this summer in order to regain their status among the elite – and they have a six-man shopping list as a result.

The Gunners face a crucial summer transfer window after last season’s eighth-placed Premier League finish. That left them without European football for the first time since 1995/96. However, business has already not gone to plan. Former Norwich attacker Emiliano Buendia was a top target, but he has joined Aston Villa. In fact, the Argentine moved in a club-record deal.

Much like countless clubs in Europe, finances are tight at Arsenal amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, an astonishing report via 90min suggests that is something of a smokescreen. Furthermore, they state the Gunners will actually have nearer a huge £250m to play with this summer.

In addition, they name several players on Arteta and technical director Edu’s summer shopping list.

They state James Maddison, Yves Bissouma, Max Aarons and Pedro Goncalves all are in their sights this summer.

Links to Maddison and Bissouma are well documented. The Premier League duo are rated highly by their respected clubs and will likely cost over £100m between them.

Aarons, meanwhile, is seen as a replacement for departing right-back Hector Bellerin, as his exit nears.

Arsenal are also chasing the signings of Brighton’s Ben White, who is expected to cost another £50m.

The signing of White would make harder their prospects of landing Bissouma, with the Seagulls loathe to lose two players to the same club.

Arteta, however, very much does want to add more bite to his midfield. As such, they are reportedly nearing the signing of Albert Sambi Lokonga, who is the sixth man on their shopping list.

Of course, the Gunners could offset any hefty incomings by allowing a number of stars to leave. As well as Bellerin, there will likely be departures from the midfield area with Lucas Torriera and Matteo Guendouzi likely to depart.

Alexandre Lacazette is another who could depart, while Eddie Nketiah is another who could make way. Joe Willock will also likely be allowed to leave to free up some additional funds.

Chelsea splashed £250m last summer and it projected them towards Champions League glory. And while a repeat is impossible, the Gunners will hope it will have a similar impact at Arsenal and lift them back among the top-four contenders.

Arteta pushing hard for Ben White

The first of those signings for Arsenal is likely to be White.

Despite having an initial £40million bid rejected by the Seagulls, Arsenal have stepped up the chase. Indeed, reports on Friday claimed that they have begun ‘advanced talks’ with Brighton.

White on Sunday broke his silence on the rumours, but did his best to dampen the speculation.

However, the Gunners remain focused on bringing White in. As per Duncan Castles, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is the driving force around the deal and is hell-bent on building his side around the England newbie.

Castles told the Transfer Window Podcast: “The other thing I’m hearing is that this [Arsenal’s interest in White] is very much being driven by Mikel Arteta.

“He wants White in. Arteta is impressed by the player’s technical qualities, speed and abilities on the ball. He likes his character. He likes his intelligence.

“I’m told that Arteta even sees him as a potential future captain of Arsenal given that he’s English. The position he plays in the field, centre-half, is always a good place to captain a side from. So therefore he’s pushing sporting director Edu to go the extra mile to get this deal done.”

