Rangers are looking to bring in a young, dynamic manager who can usher in a new era at Ibrox, with the incoming 49ers Enterprises ownership evaluating several potential candidates.

Barry Ferguson has been at the helm of the Glasgow club since the departure of Philippe Clement, but he won’t be staying in the dugout next season.

TEAMtalk understands that Rangers’ focus is on progressive coaches who can implement modern, attacking football that aligns with their long-term ambitions – to challenge Celtic’s dominance in the league and progress in European competitions.

The names on the shortlist include Gary O’Neil, Russell Martin, Davide Ancelotti, Danny Rohl and Rob Edwards, while a Steven Gerrard return to Ibrox remains a possibility despite the push for a clean break, as TEAMtalk reported on April 20.

O’Neil, lauded for his tactical work at Wolves, and Martin, known for his possession-based style at Southampton, fit the profile of innovative coaches who can instill a clear identity at Rangers.

Both would prefer to remain in England, according to TEAMtalk sources, but Rangers would present an opportunity to manage a big club competing in Europe.

Davide Ancelotti, meanwhile, is looking for his first management role after being assistant to his father Carlo at Real Madrid. Carlo is set to become the new Brazil manager at the end of the season. Davide Ancelotti would bring pedigree and cutting-edge ideas to Rangers, but prising him from Spain could be difficult, and the 35-year-old is wanted by numerous clubs across Europe.

READ MORE: Rangers interest in intelligent defender confirmed as price tag, rival suitors revealed – sources

Steven Gerrard open to talks – 49ers unsure

Rohl, who has transformed Sheffield Wednesday, is another exciting option for Rangers. His high-energy approach resonates with the club’s desire for a forward-thinking coach. However, he has multiple opportunities on the table, with Southampton also interested.

TEAMtalk also understands that Edwards, who lost his job at Luton this season, is gaining traction behind the scenes at Ibrox. Sources suggest that he has a genuine shot at the role due to his ability to maximize resources and deliver cohesive, attacking football. His personality and his excellent people skills are also of note.

Sources have confirmed that former boss Gerrard, who led Rangers to the Scottish title in 2021, is open to holding talks with the club over a return.

The former Liverpool man remains appreciated by the Rangers board for his work in stopping rivals Celtic from winning 10 consecutive league titles and securing number 55 for the club.

However, the 49ers’ preference for a manager unburdened by past ties may sideline him, as its not the same people calling the shots anymore.

The new owners aim to pair their managerial appointment with signings like Brazilian midfielder Metinho, targeting youthful, high-potential profiles to rebuild the squad.

As Rangers navigate this huge transition, the choice of manager will signal their ambition to not only reclaim domestic dominance but also make waves in Europe, with with new sporting director Kevin Thelwell leading the charge.

DON’T MISS: Rangers plot statement Brazilian midfield signing to kickstart exciting new era – sources