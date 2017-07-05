Galatasaray chief kiboshes move for ‘too short’ ex-Newcastle star

Galatasaray have reportedly ended their interest in signing former Newcastle star Vernon Anita – amid claims they feel the defender was too small.

Anita is a free agent this summer after his deal at St James’ Park came to an end and looked set to seal a move to Turkey after his agent held talks with the Lions.

And with personal terms thought to have been agreed over a two-year deal, the player flew to Istanbul expecting to sign on the dotted line and begin the next chapter of his career.

However, Turkish outlet Fotomac claim Anita saw his hopes of a move disappear once the club’s head coach Igor Tudor got his first glimpse of the Dutchman.

They claim former Juventus defender Tudor blocked the deal and sent the player and his agent packing after telling his board he “only wants to sign tall, powerful defenders’.

Former Ajax star Anita measures in at just 1.66 metres (5ft 6in) and he was deemed too small for Tudor’s liking, the paper alleges.

Galatasaray have made signing a new full-back a priority but it appears the search for defensive reinforcements will have to continue as far as Tudor is concerned.

Anita scored three times and provided six assists in 155 appearances for the Magpies since joining from Ajax in 2012 in a £6.7million switch from Ajax in 2012.