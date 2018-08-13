Sky pundit claims Arsenal need four transfer windows to fix squad

Gary Neville has produced a damning verdict of the state of Unai Emery’s Arsenal squad after their 2-0 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

Emery took charge of his first Premier League game but saw his side comfortably beaten by the champions, with Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva scoring.

Neville believes that the problems with the squad that the Spaniard has inherited means it could take up to four transfer windows to fix.

“He has to have four transfer windows to make this team his. It’s not Chelsea here, by the way,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“I don’t think this is short term, the recruitment has been so bad there over this last three or four years.

“It’s going to take basically two or three, four transfer windows to sort this out.

“This is a great coach, Unai Emery, he needs three or four transfer windows.

“I don’t care who the coach would be – you could bring Pep Guardiola in here. It took Pep Guardiola three transfer windows at City, the first one in the summer, the January and then the summer after.

“Pep Guardiola, the greatest coach in the world with the biggest budget, it’s going to take him [Emery] more than that.”

