Sky Sports man reveals FIVE secret reasons Tottenham are buying Robertson from Liverpool

Tottenham are advancing towards the shock signing of Liverpool left-back, Andy Robertson, after verbally agreeing personal terms, though a knowledgeable Sky Sports reporter has outlined a lengthy list of reasons behind the move, some of which you might not expect.

News of Robertson, 31, being on course to join Tottenham was originally broken by David Ornstein on Friday morning.

The Scottish left-back is a bona fide Reds legend, though all good things must come to an end and the summer signing of Milos Kerkez was a sign that could not be ignored.

Robertson has featured sparingly since the Hungarian’s arrival and had been tracking to leave Liverpool via free agency when his contract expires in the summer.

Tottenham planned to snap the veteran defender up at that time, though have now fast-tracked the move and aim to sign Robertson in the coming days.

Both Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg and our own sources at TEAMtalk have been informed a verbal agreement on personal terms is in place.

Discussions between the two clubs are now underway and advancing, and the expectation is a deal will be finalised in the coming days.

A deal for Robertson will no doubt divide opinion in north London, not least because the last 18 months of his career have strongly suggested he’s a player on a steep decline.

But according to Sky Sports reporter, Michael Bridge – who specialises in covering Tottenham – there’s much more than meets the eye with this move.

Bridge wrote: “Spurs need experience and Andy Robertson is a proven winner.

“They have lost left-back Ben Davies to a serious ankle injury that requires surgery.

“The addition of another player in that position would mean Djed Spence could move over to his more natural position on the right.

“Spurs also need more homegrown players in their squad. They are also likely to progress in the Champions League.

“They signed 19-year-old left-back Souza from Santos this week but he is a development player.”

As such, Robertson’s arrival would tick numerous boxes for Spurs, and his impact at the club would be felt far beyond just how he performs on the pitch.

