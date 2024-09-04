Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite continues to attract attention despite missing out on a summer transfer, with Liverpool among his chief suitors and with Manchester United still very much admirers – but the prospects of Newcastle making an approach have been dismissed

The 22-year-old defender is widely regarded as one of best young defenders in the Premier League, producing some outstanding performances in the heart of the Everton defence since being given his long-awaited opportunity by Sean Dyche at the beginning of last season. Earning many admirers in the process, the centre-half was capped by England over the summer and was one of the unfortunate seven to find himself cut from Gareth Southgate’s squad for the European Championships.

Nonetheless, Branthwaite is seen as a future regular for his country and remains a player with plenty of admirers up the food chain.

Indeed, Manchester United saw two offers to sign him rejected by the Toffees over the summer, with Dyche’s side refusing to budge from their minimum £70m valuation of the star.

And now there is a growing suggestion that Liverpool are ready to make a bold, cross Merseyside play to prise Branthwaite to Anfield in 2025.

Arne Slot’s side will potentially be looking for a new centre-half, having not brought anyone in to replace the departing Joel Matip over the summer, while speculation remains over the future of Virgil van Dijk, who remains in the final year of his contract.

As a result, TEAMtalk understands that a potential move for Branthwaite is something that is impossible to rule out in 2025.

Sky Sports man claims Newcastle won’t sign Branthwaite

Another side linked with a move for Branthwaite are Newcastle, with the Magpies having chased an alternative deal – in Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi – for much of the summer.

The Magpies saw multiple offers for Guehi rejected by the Eagles and when they did agree to meet their £70m demands – having bid £65m plus £5m in add-ons – they were left staggered by the London side raising the asking price again.

And with a move to bring the former Chelsea man to St James’ Park ultimately failing, it’s been suggested they could turn their attention to Branthwaite when the winter window opens for business.

However, Sky Sports presenter Pete Graves is adamant the Toffees star will not be on Newcastle’s wanted list any time soon.

“The Newcastle fans have decided that Emil Kratfh isn’t the answer at centre-back, that Jamal Lascelles isn’t the answer. They know that Sven Botman is injured, and it’s going to be a case of yesterday (Sunday), Dan Burn and Emile Krafth as centre-backs,” Graves told the Transfer Talk podcast.

“They were desperate for a centre back and, of course, Newcastle chased Marc Guehi up until the dying days of the window, and didn’t get him. The Newcastle fans could not believe that there wasn’t option two, three, four, and five. But of course, Eddie Howe said from the start that Marc Guehi, he was the one he wanted. Didn’t get him, so decided not to go and spend that money.

“I was surprised they didn’t maybe look at Branthwaite, but seemingly he’s not one that they fancy. Who am I to say who they should go for?”

With Man Utd having signed two centre-halves this summer in Leny Yoro and Matthijs De Ligt, it would come as a surprise were they to launch a move for his services again, despite maintaining their admiration for the player.

As a result, Liverpool look likely to be left as the player’s sole suitors and with Everton’s ongoing struggles in the Premier League giving further fuel for the ambitious star to seek a move.