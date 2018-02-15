Sky Sports pundit calls out Mourinho for Salah failure at Chelsea

Liverpool sensation Mohamed Salah did not make the grade at Chelsea for one very good reason, according to Sky Sports pundit Dennis Wise.

Salah was on the Blues’ books for 18 months but spent most of his time on loan elsewhere before Chelsea allowed him to join Roma in a permanent deal.

And Wise, speaking on Sky Sports, reckons the Egyptian did not reach his full potential in west London because he was not shown any love by then-manager Jose Mourinho.

“Sometimes these players go in there and the manager just doesn’t fancy you,” Wise told Sky Sports’ The Debate.

“There are certain players that he prefers over you and you don’t get the chances that you like.”

Salah was on target on Wednesday night to make it 30 goals in 36 games for the club, and discussing why it’s gone so well for him at Anfield, Wise continued: “I think [Jurgen] Klopp has taken him under his wing and he has believed in him and he wants to perform.”

Wise was then asked if he thinks Liverpool can win the Champions League this season, but reckons their shortcomings in defence could eventually prove their undoing.

“I look at the back four and I’m not convinced with [Dejan] Lovren at the moment,” Wise added.

“[Joel] Matip is probably slightly better. I know Klopp changed and put Lovren against Porto.

“Just in certain positions the back, I’d be a little bit worried.

“I think other teams would cause them problems.

“At the moment, they’re performing extremely well – it’s just positions they could improve on.”

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.