Sky Sports pundit on why Liverpool should take £40m Mahrez chance

Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool assistant manager Phil Thompson has backed the club’s proposed move for Riyad Mahrez.

Reports on Saturday claimed Jurgen Klopp has turned to the Algerian star after Monaco rebuffed the Reds’ attempts to bring in Thomas Lemar from Monaco as the Reds scour Europe for a potential replacement for Barcelona-bound Philipp Coutinho.

When asked if he would take Mahrez if Coutinho went, Sky Sports pundit Thompson replied: “Yes.

“I don’t know where he’d get into the side. But you can see him, on his day, he can be a match winner. He can but he’s not done it enough and whether that’s because he’s been unhappy there or whatever.

“But this boy’s got tremendous talent, you see the quality that he brings.”

Thompson was then asked if Mahrez would thrive under Klopp and the Sky Sports pundit continued: “He can take it from A to B very very quickly which relieves pressure at times. Yeah he’s a talent, I’d take him for £20million! In my dreams.”

