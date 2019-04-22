Sky Sports pundit gives Klopp and Liverpool the biggest compliment

Former Liverpool captain and manager Graeme Souness has claimed that the current Reds team do not have any weaknesses.

Liverpool continued their title charge yesterday with a 2-0 win over Cardiff City, thanks to Georginio Wijnaldum’s powerful strike and James Milner’s penalty. The victory moved them back to the top of the table, two points ahead of Manchester City.

Analysing the game on Sky Sports, Souness explained that Liverpool looked like title winners with their performance in Wales.

“If you’re going to be champions you’ve got to deal with the challenges that come along in many different ways,” he said.

“I think today they looked like a composed, polished team. They were patient, they didn’t try and force it. It wasn’t a great pitch to play on, playing under a lot of pressure and I thought they were fabulous.

“OK, they weren’t at their slick passing best but they were still a fabulous team today and I think they showed a maturity as well – ‘we believe in what we’re doing, we’re not going to rush this and eventually someone will come up with something for us’ – and that is how it panned out.

“They were very polished today.

“It was only a matter of time. When you’re that good as a team and you’ve got that many special players, the threat’s not coming from just one area. It could be a set piece with [Virgil] van Dijk, it could be a piece of magic from one of the front three.

“But the threat comes from so many places that they know, ‘keep a clean sheet, keep doing the things that have got us the results over the last nine months and it will come’ and that’s how they played today.

“I think they’ve got over their nervy moments, they certainly had them against Spurs and a couple of games before that. I think they’ve dropped that now, I think they’re playing with a composure and a belief.

“They should be, they are a team without a weakness. If you’re setting up against them, where do you think you can expose them? I think you’re struggling to come up with any weaknesses in their team.”