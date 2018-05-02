Sky Sports pundit in huge Champions League call for Liverpool

Liverpool will have nothing to fear against Real Madrid should Jurgen Klopp’s side reach the Champions League final and have more than enough quality to win the competition.

That’s the view of Sky Sports pundit Dennis Wise, who admits Liverpool have every right to go into Wednesday night’s semi-final second leg against Roma with the full belief that they can conquer Europe once again.

Liverpool hold a 5-2 lead against the Italians heading to the Stadio Olimpico, but will be wary of an unlikely Roma comeback after they upset Barcelona 3-0 at home in the quarter-finals.

Roma coach Eusebio di Francesco admits he is refusing to give up on reaching the final.

However, Wise believes Liverpool have nothing to fear and can take an important step towards winning the competition for an English record 6th time.

And Wise thinks the Reds would have defending champions Real Madrid look vulnerable should the two sides, as expected, go head to head in the final in Kiev later this month.

“If Liverpool can get through against Roma, I can see Liverpool beating Real Madrid just in the openness they were,” Wise said on The Debate.

“I just do. I know they [Real Madrid] have a lot of quality as in the older players do.

“They are getting older – [Sergio] Ramos is getting older, [Cristiano] Ronaldo is getting older and so is [Luka] Modric.

“Maybe after this time, there may be changes at Real Madrid, because I don’t think they can’t go through a whole season the way they have gone at the age they’re coming to.

“I just think ‘Come on Liverpool’ get through, because after watching Real against Bayern, you have got a chance guys and you must think ‘I have a chance’.”

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah will be looking once again to punish his former employers on Wednesday and Klopp has hinted a new deal for the Egyptian is drawing closer.

