Sky Sports pundit questions if Coutinho will play at Barcelona

Phil Thompson admits he is at a loss to explain why Philippe Coutinho would gamble on his World Cup place by moving to Barcelona mid season.

The Brazilian has been the subject of a lengthy pursuit by Barcelona and it seems they are finally on the brink of landing their man.

Jason Burt of the Daily Telegraph broke the story on Saturday evening, claiming Liverpool will receive a significant downpayment for the player, which is believed to be £102million up front, with the additional £40million in add-ons.

Coutinho will fly to Catalonia on Saturday evening to complete the formalities of the deal and looks set to be presented to the Nou Camp crowd before their game against Levante at the Nou Camp on Sunday.

Discussing the implications of the transfer, Sky Sports pundit Thompson admitted he didn’t see much sense in the deal going through now.

“It’s hard to get my head around what Philippe is going to gain because he can’t play Champions League football for them, they are running away with the league, and he’s got the World Cup at the end of the season,” Thompson said.

“Will he play regularly every week at Barcelona? I’m not too sure.

“Part of me was hoping that this got done now and he would go there in the summer, and then he gets his wish. But it’s a fantastic deal. If it’s a £140m, it is quite astonishing money. It will be more than welcome money.”

