Sky Sports pundit urges Man Utd to finalise star’s contract ASAP

Manchester United have been urged to tie David De Gea to a new contract as soon as possible after yet another plaudit landed the way of the Spain goalkeeper.

De Gea has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid by the European champions’ swoop for Thibaut Courtois over the summer appears to have put any potential deal on the backburner for a number of years yet.

The 27-year-old has established himself as one of the world’s best goalkeepers since joining in a £17m deal from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

United’s player of the year in four of the past five seasons, the club are understandably desperate to tie De Gea down to a new deal – and Sky Sports pundit Craig Bellamy believes getting him to commit has to be the club’s top priority.

“He has to [re-sign]. Man United have to get it done,” Bellamy told Sky Sports. “They are taking their time a little bit because Courtois went to Real Madrid.”

De Gea, who is contracted to United until June 2020, has won the Premier League title, the Europa League, the FA Cup and the League Cup during his spell at Old Trafford – and was on Monday named in FIFA’s Team of the Year at their annual Best awards.

The player recently insisted he was committed to the United cause and said he feels “happy” and “really loved” by the club.

“I feel really loved in this club, the fans, all the people who work for this club, so I’m really happy to be at this club,” De Gea said.

“It’s one of the best clubs in the world so for me, it’s really good to be part of this club.”

Any new deal for De Gea is likely to see his wages rise to a similar level enjoyed by the club’s top earners Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba.

