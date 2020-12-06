Bilic angered by West Brom ‘collapse’ after highlighting turning point

Slaven Bilic has admitted that West Brom will miss Matheus Pereira after he was sent off in their loss to Crystal Palace.

West Brom had responded to going behind by equalising in the 30th minute. However, not long after, Pereira received his marching orders after a VAR check.

It will be a major blow to the Baggies, as he is one of their most important players. Manager Bilic says the incident was not just the turning point in the match, but also something West Brom will feel the affects of in the next games Pereira misses.

“It is a big frustration for us, [the red card] it was the key moment in the game,” he told Sky Sports. “We played well to come back to 1-1, we were on top in the game.

“At least he [Matheus Pereira] gave him the option. I can’t have any complaints. It wasn’t a kick kick but you can’t do that at this level.

“It could have been a yellow but he gave the option to the referee and to VAR. They couldn’t wait. He will be a big miss.”

Bilic pinpoints West Brom collapse

It has been a tough start to the season for West Brom since their return to the Premier League. Going one man down did not make things any easier against Palace, who went on to score four more goals in the second half.

Bilic conceded that his side struggled psychologically after the red card.

“For us to be competitive we need 11 v 11 in every game,” he added. “Down to 10 men, it psychologically affected us big time.

“We collapsed after they scored the third one.

“5-1 is a heavy defeat for us. You can find excuses, we played against a talented side, but I am not happy with our collapse. You can’t drop your shoulders and stop believing.”

READ MORE: Hodgson having ‘sleepless nights’ after Crystal Palace pair prove their quality

