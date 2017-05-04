Slaven Bilic ‘calm and focused’ over West Ham future

Slaven Bilic insists he remains calm amid reports his future as West Ham manager will be determined by the results of their next two home matches.

The Croatian has endured a difficult season at the club’s new London Stadium home, with reports suggesting Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi is one contender to replace him in the summer.

Bilic has faced further speculation over his future this week, with one report claiming his job could hinge on the back-to-back home games against Spurs and Liverpool.

But the Hammers boss said: “It is not the time to talk about that. It is not about individuals, it is about the club. I am calm and totally focused on the game tomorrow.”

But Bilic admits his side face a daunting task against the team he feels are playing the best football in the Premier League.

“I have nothing but praise for Chelsea, I have great respect for them to make the gap they have,” he added.

“Don’t get me wrong, Chelsea deserve to be on top, but Spurs are playing maybe the best football.

“Spurs have been in good form for the past couple of months and are playing good. But we have to be positive.

“We are four games unbeaten and have three cleans sheets as well. Our form has improved and we are positive and optimistic.”

Bilic will hand Andy Carroll a late fitness test on the groin problem which has sidelined him for the last two matches, while fellow striker Diafra Sakho will miss the rest of the season with a back injury.