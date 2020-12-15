Bilic refuses to ‘force’ contract talks amid questions of West Brom future

Slaven Bilic says he does not want to “force” contract talks with West Brom and would rather “concentrate” on the league.



The head coach’s deal expires at the end of the season and talks are yet to start over an extension.

Bilic is under pressure with Albion second bottom of the Premier League ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Manchester City.

The former Croatia manager discussed the situation with the Baggies’ hierarchy in the summer after leading the club back to the Premier League and dismissed any fears over his future.

He said: “I was happy with the situation and we said we were going to concentrate on the season. I’m not pushing, it wouldn’t change anything if I had one, two, three or four years to go.

“We knew that from the start of the season as we spoke about it briefly before.

“I knew about it since last year. I didn’t want to force any talks then, not to mention now.

“It’s not because we have six points, this was my stance in August and September when I was in a position to demand whatever and I didn’t.”

Bilic wants Baggies to ‘frustrate’ City

Bilic takes Albion to the Etihad having won just once in the Premier League this season and has seen his team concede 25 goals, the most in the division.

They have also lost their last 14 games against City – with an overall scoreline of 39-10 – and have not beaten their hosts in the league for 12 years.

Bilic added: “We have to frustrate them, we have to make it hard for them. We will have to double up on players in dangerous areas. We can’t give them too much time in dangerous areas.

“That requires a lot of effort, a lot of energy, togetherness and concentration and bravery. We are facing one of the best teams in the country.”

